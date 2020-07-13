Manchester City win appeal against Champions League ban

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE won their appeal against a two-season ban from the Champions League at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

City will be free to play in next season’s Champions League.

Having found City guilty of “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play earlier this year, Uefa banned the club from the Champions League for the next two seasons and imposed a €30 million fine.

CAS have now lifted that ban as they ruled that City did not disguise equity funding from their Abu Dhabi owners as sponsorship contributions, but did fail to cooperate with the Uefa authorities.

The club’s fine has been reduced to €10 million.

More to follow