This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 13 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City win appeal against Champions League ban

The club are free to play in next season’s competition.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 13 Jul 2020, 9:36 AM
10 minutes ago 3,144 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/5148355
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Image: Martin Rickett
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE won their appeal against a two-season ban from the Champions League at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. 

City will be free to play in next season’s Champions League. 

Having found City guilty of “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play earlier this year, Uefa banned the club from the Champions League for the next two seasons and imposed a €30 million fine. 

CAS have now lifted that ban as they ruled that City did not disguise equity funding from their Abu Dhabi owners as sponsorship contributions, but did fail to cooperate with the Uefa authorities. 

The club’s fine has been reduced to €10 million. 

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie