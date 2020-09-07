This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
City duo Mahrez and Laporte test positive for Covid-19

City say neither player is displaying symptoms and both are self-isolating.

By Press Association Monday 7 Sep 2020, 10:56 AM
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

MANCHESTER CITY DUO Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

City said that neither forward Mahrez nor defender Laporte, now self-isolating, were displaying symptoms.

A club statement released on Monday morning said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

Mahrez, tweeting in response to messages of support from City fans, said: “Thank you for all the nice messages, I’m good. Stay safe everyone take care of you.”

City’s first fixture of the new Premier League season is on 21 September when they face Wolves at Molineux.

City will also begin their Carabao Cup defence later that week. They will face either Bournemouth or Crystal Palace in a third-round tie.

Press Association

