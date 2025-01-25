Haaland and Foden help Man City to comeback win over Chelsea

Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea

ERLING HAALAND AND Phil Foden spared the blushes of new team-mate Abdukodir Khusanov as Manchester City came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1.

Khusanov, the €40 million Uzbekistan defender signed from Lens this week, made a nightmare start in the Premier League with an error that led to a Chelsea goal and a booking inside the opening four minutes.

Noni Madueke took full advantage of the mistake to put the visitors ahead at the Etihad Stadium but Josko Gvardiol equalised and the tried-and-trusted figures of Haaland and Foden settled the contest in the second half.

The win lifted City back above Chelsea into the top four and raised spirits after their midweek capitulation at Paris St Germain.

City manager Pep Guardiola decided to plunge Khusanov in at the deep end just days after completing his signing as injuries continued to deprive him of regulars.

Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias were both absent, with John Stones only deemed fit enough for the bench.

It was a big ask of the 20-year-old, who was playing for unheralded Energetik-BGU in Belarus when City won the treble in 2023.

His nerves in front of a packed crowd – which included FIFA president Gianni Infantino – were soon apparent, although only after fellow debutant Omar Marmoush almost made the perfect start to his City career.

The £59million Egypt forward latched on to a pass from Matheus Nunes and, despite a heavy touch, cracked a shot at Robert Sanchez but the keeper pushed away.

Play quickly switched to the other end where Khusanov suffered the embarrassment of missing a bouncing ball and then completely fluffing an attempted back-header to Ederson.

Nicolas Jackson swooped on the error and flicked across the box for Madueke to turn in a simple finish.

Khusanov’s head was clearly in a muddle as he misplaced a pass moments later and then hacked down a charging Cole Palmer for a blatant yellow card.

Things almost got even worse for the newcomer as Palmer raced clear of him on another Chelsea breakaway but the former City youngster overhit his pass and the hosts survived.

City realised their best form of defence was to attack and Foden thumped a shot against the post.

Marmoush thought he had levelled when he tucked away a rebound after a Haaland effort was blocked and Ilkay Gundogan’s strike saved, but the flag was raised.

Gvardiol twice went close as he blasted over and then dabbed wide but his persistence was finally rewarded three minutes before half-time.

Marmoush was again involved as he chased a Gundogan ball. Marc Cucurella got ahead of him but his attempted clearance bounced off Sanchez and into the path of Gvardiol, who struck from a tight angle.

With Khusanov removed after 54 minutes, Haaland went close to giving City the lead but Sanchez saved with his legs. The Norway striker set up Marmoush for another chance but his effort curled wide.

Haaland was not to be denied much longer as he was picked out by a long ball from Ederson and instinctively turned Trevoh Chalobah.

Chalobah, making his second appearance since returning from a loan spell at Crystal Palace, slipped attempting to recover and, with Sanchez well off his line, Haaland lifted into an unguarded net on 68 minutes.

Chelsea were unable to get back into the game and they were caught again three minutes from time as Haaland released Foden and the England international made no mistake.