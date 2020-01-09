This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City women's boss to leave for MLS, with ex-Ireland international taking interim charge

Ireland duo Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland play under Nick Cushing at City.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,413 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4959652
Nick Cushing has had huge success at the club.
Nick Cushing has had huge success at the club.
Nick Cushing has had huge success at the club.

MANCHESTER CITY WOMEN’S boss Nick Cushing will leave the club in February to join MLS side New York City FC as their new assistant manager.

His assistant, former Ireland international Alan Mahon, will take the reins on an interim basis following his departure.

35-year-old Cushing has been in charge of the Sky Blues since late 2013, guiding the club to six trophies in that time, including the 2016 Women’s Super League [WSL] title.

Cushing’s final game in charge will be the crunch clash with Arsenal on 2 February, in which he will hope to collect three vital points in City’s fight for the title.

He will then leave to join up with his new club across the pond, who have only recently appointed ex-Celtic manager Ronny Deila as their new head coach.

Cushing could well guide City to one more major final before he departs, with his team set to face Sheffield United on 15 January in the Continental Cup quarter-finals, with the semi-finals to come on 29/30 January.

The news impacts two Irish internationals at the club — star defender Megan Campbell and 18-year-old midfielder Tyler Toland.

“I would like to thank City Football Group and Manchester City for giving me the opportunity to manage our women’s team for the past six years,” Cushing said.

“Making the decision to leave has been incredibly difficult given the fantastic players and staff that we have here and the incredible success that we have achieved together – it isn’t one that I have taken lightly.

“We’ve had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody – I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I’m very excited for my next role within the City Football Group. 

“Linking up with New York City and Ronny is a brilliant opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working in the MLS.”

Now, Mahon will take charge of City on an interim basis, with Brian Eastick, former coach of England men’s U21s, supporting him.

Mahon enjoyed a 16-year professional career, playing for the likes of Burnley and Sporting CP, while also representing Ireland.

His presence in the dugout will provide continuity for a team fighting on three fronts. They are currently in second place in the WSL, three points behind leaders Arsenal, but with a home fixture against the Gunners on the horizon.

As well as being in the last eight of the Continental Cup, City’s bid to retain the FA Women’s Cup will also begin on 26 January when they face local rivals Manchester United.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie