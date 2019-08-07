This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City confirm Cancelo-Danilo swap in €65m deal

The deal was completed on Wednesday evening.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 9:05 PM
36 minutes ago 1,955 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4756690
Joao Cancelo in action for Juventus
Joao Cancelo in action for Juventus
Joao Cancelo in action for Juventus

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE completed the signing of Portugal international full-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus in a deal that sees Danilo move in the opposite direction.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a six-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after just a single season at Juve.

After spending the 2017-18 season on loan at Inter from Valencia, Juve made a move and brought Cancelo to Turin for €40.4million.

He enjoyed a fine season as the Old Lady won the Serie A title, producing a number of high-quality performances on the right flank, with his dribbling and driving runs into the attacking third catching the eye.

“City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” Cancelo told City’s website.

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities, to their style of play.

I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League.”

City had been linked with a move for him for much of the transfer window, apparently having had an offer rejected earlier in the close season.

New Juve coach Maurizio Sarri was said to have approved the sale of Cancelo even before he took over from Massimiliano Allegri in June.

Cancelo will compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back spot, unless the latter is used in a central role, while he can also offer cover on the left.

Danilo, meanwhile, moves in the other direction, having only featured 34 times in the Premier League during his two seasons at the English club. Juventus revealed the total deal was worth €65m, having paid €37m to bring in the Brazilian defender.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie