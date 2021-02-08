BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 8 February 2021
Man City's Champions League tie latest to be moved to Budapest

The Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match on February 24 will be staged at the Puskas Arena due to restrictions imposed amid the pandemic.

By Press Association Monday 8 Feb 2021, 7:04 PM
Pep Guardiola.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY’S CHAMPIONS League tie away to Borussia Monchengladbach will be played in Budapest due to travel restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League leaders will follow Liverpool in travelling to the Hungarian capital to face German opposition, with City’s round-of-16 first-leg match on February 24 to be played at the Puskas Arena.

Liverpool are due to play RB Leipzig at the same venue eight days earlier.

A ban on foreign nationals arriving into Germany is due to expire on February 17, a day after Liverpool’s match, but the restrictions are expected to be extended, leading Gladbach to seek alternatives for their own fixture.

A Uefa statement said: “UEFA can confirm that the Uefa Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match between Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach and Manchester City FC will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

“The date of the match (24 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.

“Uefa would like to thank Borussia VfL 1900 Monchengladbach and Manchester City FC for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.”

Leipzig are due at Anfield for their return leg on March 10, while Gladbach are scheduled to travel to the Etihad Stadium on March 16.

