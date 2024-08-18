Guardiola ready for the slog as conjecture swirls around Premier League champions

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE already been involved in one controversial off-field dispute this season.

The club’s team of lawyers have, of course, been busy preparing for the potentially seismic hearing into the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

City deny the allegations and a date is set for next month with an outcome potentially forthcoming in early 2025.

The Athletic reported how the preparation process for the defence has been “hardcore”, “aggressive”, and “no-holds-barred.”

There was a similarly emphatic approach taken in dealings with the club’s Disabled Supporters Association (DSA) over the summer.

A letter was sent informing them that they would no longer have the courtesy of free car parking in any of the 300 designated spaces on matchdays.

There would be an increase of 60 spots, but they would all now have to pay £6 per game.

Initially, City took a hardline approach as the Manchester Evening News reported how the fee would have been double that only for some back and forth.

“We fully expect you to double the price next season (2025/26), which you don’t deny and is a stated aim contained within your original email to us. This will snatch £4,000 every game from disabled fans and put it directly into club coffers,” wrote Mark Todd, who is the disability representative for the official fan board.

City’s reasoning for the introduction of the parking fee for their disabled fans was that there was too high a volume of spaces being booked but not then being used.

The DSA suggested a deposit scheme whereby no shows would be charged, while those who attended would not.

City rejected this.

The DSA pointed out that this additional cost came after season tickets had been paid for.

Again, no respite.

So, should all 360 spaces be filled this season, City say they will use the £2,160 per game for the cost of running the car park.

As opposed to, for instance, putting it towards Kevin De Bruyne’s estimated £400,000 weekly wage.

Considering the Premier League champions sold back-up striker Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for £81.5m just a few days after this story became public, it’s unlikely the car park money will be needed to help with profit and sustainability requirements.

Every penny counts for every club and perhaps it’s a sign of the times that City chose to get the train to London for today’s opening-day clash with Chelsea.

Although, given the cost of using Britain’s broken private rail network it may well have worked out cheaper to charter a flight rather than fill a first-class carriage.

With all of the conjecture about what is happening off the pitch - and the possibility of various sanctions ranging from relegation to unprecedented points deductions – it would be remiss not to shine a light on some of the on-field issues Pep Guardiola faces with a squad aiming to deliver a fifth title in succession.

Erling Haaland had his injury problems last season and is the only recognised striker, albeit one who is recognised as the best in the league and who can join Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer on a shortlist of players to be top scorer in three Premier League seasons in a row.

Jack Grealish’s influence was so minimal last season that he missed out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, and the broken leg suffered by Oscar Bobb this week removes another option for Guardiola until closer to Christmas time.

Savinho, a signing from within the City Football Group, is preparting for his first season in England while Jeremy Doku will need to kick on after an impressive debut campaign under Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva celebrated his 30th birthday last week but such is his calibre he will surely be a driving force.

It may well be required should Kevin De Bruyne struggle after a summer spent dwelling over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Phil Foden was player of the year and is on a different kind of level to someone like Grealish to suffer the same kind of inconsistencies.

Rodri, currently injured, is the most influential and effective midfielder in Europe. He will be playing catch-up without a proper pre-season so faces a different challenge to previous years.

“We prioritise rest,” Guardiola said ahead of today’s game.

“I would love to give the players even more time off but I demand the best against Chelsea — we know we have to take points as soon as possible. Everyone knows we are not in the best condition but it doesn’t matter.

“From my experience, the season is so long and the important thing is that the players are ready — especially mentally — and for that you need rest.

“I could have called them back before and maybe they would have arrived in better condition for the Community Shield, but I learned it doesn’t matter.”

Their defence looks as solid as ever and the surprising return of Joao Cancelo into the fold could – wait for it – potentially feel like a new signing.

The poster boy for Guardiola’s inverted full-back midfielder had been sent on loan to Bayern Munich and Barcelona when the manager deemed his presence to be not conducive to a successful working environment.

“He’s training with us. We will see. Maybe stay, maybe go on loan. I don’t know yet,” Guardiola said.

“He’s behaving really well in the training sessions. He loves to play football. We will see.

“I have never doubted his qualities for one second – but I don’t know what is going to happen.”

The same goes for Chelsea, who have signed another nine players this summer and have a new manager in Enzo Maresca, assistant coach at City when they won the Treble in 2022/23.

As a Guardiola disciple we at least know one thing for sure.

He won’t park the bus.