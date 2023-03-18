Erling Haaland fires hat-trick to ensure miserable Man City return for Kompany

ERLING HAALAND SCORED yet another hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 6-0 to power into the FA Cup semi-finals.

The prolific Norwegian followed up his five-goal haul against RB Leipzig on Tuesday with his sixth treble of the season as City ruthlessly put the Clarets to the sword at the Etihad Stadium.

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez celebrated his new contract with a double and 20-year-old Cole Palmer also got on the scoresheet as former City captain Kompany endured a miserable return to his old ground.

Much of the pre-match build-up had been about Kompany, who won 10 major trophies in a glittering playing career with City and has a statue outside the stadium.

Naturally, he was given a great reception by the home fans but his former team showed him no niceties and, by the final whistle, the headlines were once again about Haaland.

The 22-year-old has now scored a remarkable 42 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this term.

Such was City’s quality they could punish Burnley at any moment and a quickfire Haaland double just after the half hour put the game beyond the Clarets.

Haaland was fed on the edge of the area by Alvarez and, although Bailey Peacock-Farrell rushed out, he instinctively poked the ball beyond the keeper. It was a smart finish but his next just moments later was even sweeter.

This time Foden was the provider after a charge down the left. His low ball into the area arced invitingly for Haaland and he lifted it neatly over Peacock-Farrell.

Haaland completed his treble just before the hour when, as usual, he was in the right place at the right time to pounce on a rebound after Foden hit the post.

He gave Peacock-Farrell no chance as he rifled home and the score quickly became 4-0 as Kevin De Bruyne burst into the area and squared for Alvarez to tap home.

As he was in midweek, Haaland was taken off in the 63rd minute. That meant his contribution for the week totalled eight goals from just 126 minutes of action.

There was still no respite for Burnley as Foden’s cross was pushed into the path of Palmer and the substitute turned in.

The sixth came soon after as Alvarez raced onto a De Bruyne through ball and turned inside Ameen Al-Dakhil to thump home.

City coasted through the final few minutes and can now look forward to another trip to Wembley next month.