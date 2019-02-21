This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 21 February, 2019
Manchester City fan in critical condition following Schalke post-match attack

The incident took place in the aftermath of City’s 3-2 win in the Champions League last night.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 3:37 PM
MANCHESTER CITY HAVE confirmed that a supporter remains in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged assault took place in Gelsenkirchen last night.

The incident took place following City’s 3-2 win against Schalke in the Champions League. Police have encouraged anyone who can assist them in any way to get in contact.

In an official statement, the English Premier League club said: “Manchester City are aware of an alleged assault after the match at the VELTINS-Arena in Germany last night.

“The club are working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information. Club staff have remained in Germany to support the family of an injured City fan who is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

“Anyone with information that can help the Police should contact 101.”

On the pitch, City staged a late comeback against Schalke. Pep Guardiola’s side had started the match brightly and were 1-0 up within 18 minutes thanks to Sergio Aguero. However, City trailed 2-1 at the break after Nabil Bentley scored two penalties for the hosts.

The English champions were then reduced to 10 men in the second period after Nicolas Otamendi was given his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Despite that, City rallied in the last five minutes and Leroy Sane, who was introduced in place of Aguero, thundered home an unstoppable free-kick from 25 yards to level the game. Sterling then popped up with an even later winner as he slotted past Ralf Fahrmann in the 90th minute to secure a 3-2 victory.

It should have been a great night for all the travelling supporters in Germany, but this afternoon’s news will have undoubtedly dampened the feel-good factor around the Etihad.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an event has taken place. Only last year, Meath man Sean Cox was also left in a critical condition as a result of an incident ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield.

Earlier this season, two Chelsea supporters were also attacked in Greece before their Europa League game against PAOK Salonika.

The42 Team

