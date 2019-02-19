This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie

The Premier League side may be missing players at both ends of the pitch in the Champions League tomorrow night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,391 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4501946
Gabriel Jesus, who is a doubt for City's Champions League tie with Schalke.
Gabriel Jesus, who is a doubt for City's Champions League tie with Schalke.
Gabriel Jesus, who is a doubt for City's Champions League tie with Schalke.

GABRIEL JESUS AND John Stones missed the open-doors section of Manchester City’s Tuesday training session ahead of their trip to Schalke in the Champions League.

Striker Jesus and centre-back Stones played the entirety of Saturday’s 4-1 win at Newport County in the FA Cup but are reportedly suffering from hamstring and groin complaints respectively.

Stones featured in every match as City topped their group, with Jesus netting a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian striker has managed to score 16 goals in 33 appearances so far this term, despite largely serving as a backup striker behind Sergio Aguero, while Stones has been a vital cog in the City defence once again.

There was some good news for Pep Guardiola ahead of Wednesday’s match in Gelsenkirchen though, as club captain Vincent Kompany and left-back Benjamin Mendy trained for the second successive day following their latest spells on the sidelines.

Kompany has not featured since his troublesome calves flared up again during last month’s 2-1 win over Liverpool, while Mendy suffered swelling following his return from knee surgery against Burton Albion in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

City face Chelsea in the final of the latter competition at Wembley on Sunday, as they continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple.

Guardiola’s men are currently second in the Premier League and favourites to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history come May.

The start of 2019 has seen City recover from an inconsistent Christmas period, winning 11 of their 12 fixtures across all competitions.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    Scotland playmaker Russell ruled out of France clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    IRELAND
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsene Wenger surprised at Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal exit
    Arsene Wenger surprised at Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal exit
    Boost for Spurs as Kane returns to training well ahead of schedule
    Wenger 'surprised' to watch Mourinho describe him as one of the best managers in history

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie