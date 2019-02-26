Guardiola reveals extent of injuries to key pair Laporte and Fernandinho

MANCHESTER CITY BOSS Pep Guardiola has revealed that Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte could miss the club’s next five games through injury.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho hobbled off late into City’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea after Laporte was withdrawn at half-time with a hamstring problem.

And Guardiola has now suggested that he will wait until after the international break to bring back the injured duo, meaning they would miss games against West Ham, Bournemouth, Watford, Schalke and Swansea City.

“We were without Gabriel and John Stones, and they are still out, and now we are without Fernandinho and Aymeric as well,” Guardiola told reporters.

“For the next weeks they will be out but after the international break, maybe… but Gabriel and John are coming back soon.

“I am sure Fernandinho cannot play against Schalke in the Champions League [on March 12] as he is suspended so he will take a rest and look after the international break.”

French left-back Benjamin Mendy, meanwhile, is likely to be available as City face West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The defender has had an injury-hit campaign up to now and hasn’t featured since January 23 but Guardiola has talked up his chances of a return: “Mendy is better,” he added.

“He was training for the last three days and the reaction from his knee is good.”

And the Catalan is looking forward to some familiar faces returning to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with former manager Manuel Pellegrini, right-back Pablo Zabaleta and midfielder Samir Nasri all returning.

“Manuel did an incredible job [at City],” said Guardiola. “He was outstanding. He has a good team and has a lot of respect.

“I’m delighted Samir is back. I wanted us to work together in my first year. I knew him for a short time before he played for Arsenal and City – and about his quality. I’m so happy he can show his level.

“He won the Premier League here and you know the respect we have for the players.”

City are currently second in the Premier League table behind Liverpool, with the Reds moving a point ahead of Guardiola’s men after their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.