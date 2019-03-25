Man City's new mash-up kit is nine shirts in one

Phil Foden in the jersey. Source: mancity.com

MANCHESTER CITY’S SIX-year association with Nike will end this season as they have signed a club-record deal to switch to Puma.

To commemorate their time together (or as a parting shot), the manufacturing giant has launched a limited-edition kit –featuring nine of the club’s recent shirts.

The mash-up jersey, which will be worn pre-match prior to their remaining Premier League games this season, has certainly divided option since the first pictures were released this morning.

Only 6,000 have been made in total, and it will be available to buy from 10 April.

So… nice collector’s item or a pointless monstrosity?

