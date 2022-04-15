Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 15 April 2022
Advertisement

No excuses – Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will be up for Liverpool challenge

City face their title rivals in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday just three days after a draining Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid.

By Press Association Friday 15 Apr 2022, 8:04 PM
49 minutes ago 889 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5740019
Guardiola is not looking for excuses.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Guardiola is not looking for excuses.
Guardiola is not looking for excuses.
Image: DPA/PA Images

PEP GUARDIOLA INSISTS he will not make excuses as he prepares his battered and bruised Manchester City side for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Treble-chasing City face their chief title rivals in a Wembley showdown just three days after a draining and ill-tempered Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The game is also the fourth of an intense 12-day spell in which they also played the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Atletico and participated in an exhilarating 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and right-back Kyle Walker are major doubts having suffered foot and ankle injuries respectively in the fraught midweek encounter, while Phil Foden also required treatment for a head wound.

Yet while this may play into the hands of Liverpool, Guardiola is not complaining.

The City manager said: “Semi-finals of the FA Cup are always hard against this side, even with the top players fit and rested.

“I’ve learned as a manager when you arrive in the latter stages in all competitions you adapt to the schedule. If you want to complain (for a safety) net, you make a mistake. It is what it is.

“We have fought every season like this and we go through, and we are going to perform well.

“I said to the players I don’t want any excuses.”

City have at least attempted to lessen the impact of travel by flying straight to London from Madrid, rather than return to Manchester between the games.

They trained on Friday at The Den, home of Millwall, and Guardiola has stressed the importance of rest.

Speaking at a press conference at the Championship club’s ground, Guardiola said: “We thought if we went back to Manchester and trained there after coming back, it would be exhausting to travel from Manchester to London.

“We want to have the legs as fresh as possible with the incredible confidence I have.

“It is not ideal, we know that, but I tell the players to have good massages, good food and sleep a lot, as many hours as possible. At 3.30pm we will be there and try to win the game.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side are chasing a quadruple, has voiced his frustration with the scheduling of some kick-off times by broadcasters amid his side’s similarly taxing programme.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Guardiola agrees with the German but thinks complaining will probably be futile.

The Spaniard said: “I would prefer what Jurgen said – I completely agree with him – but I am not going to say a word because it is not going to change. Why say something that is not going to change? It makes no sense.

“That is why when the broadcasters have a meeting I will not be there. I don’t waste the time. I am busy preparing my team for something else, for sure.”

Guardiola accepts that fixture congestion is one of the prices to be paid for having a successful season.

He said: “It happens for one reason, because we are fighting for the titles. If we are not fighting for the titles you have long weeks. I prefer to have it our way.

“It means over 10 or 11 months we have been fighting in all the competitions. That is good news. I say that with a big smile, so I’m not grumpy. I am so happy to live that.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie