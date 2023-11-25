All is well in Jurgen Klopp's world of Liverpool pantomime

THE PREMIER LEAGUE returns and all is well in Jurgen Klopp’s world.

No doubt the latest VAR controversy is lurking around the corner but until then let’s just savour every second of the pantomime’s intermission.

Of course the outrage is forever bubbling beneath the surface. It’s only ever a slow motion replay or baffling interpretation of interfering with play away from coming to the fore.

That undercurrent of persecution is constant.

Not that it feels like it now.

In the two weeks since Liverpool’s comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford there has been nothing to irk the Anfield boss.

Sky Sports’ Merseyside reporter, Vinny O’Connor, was even able to post a video on social media of Klopp getting him in a headlock and feigning disgust at today’s early kick-off time at the home of champions Manchester City.

Advertisement

“Thank you for the 12.30,” Klopp beamed in front of the cameras, playfully pretending to jab O’Connor in the ribs before the pair had a chat during a training session.

“It is not a test how close can we get to City, it is just a super-exciting football game,” the German insisted.

“But for us it is not about being excited, we have to prepare it properly and we know we have to be at our best to get a chance. We have that then it is about us to take it.”

Klopp cut a relaxed figure as his players filtered back from international duty unscathed. Virgil van Dijk, of course, enjoyed a stroll against Ireland as the Netherlands confirmed their place at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 victory in Amsterdam.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be joining his Dutch clubmate on that stage next summer after Hungary celebrated qualification for the tournament in Germany with a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria.

Not even the sight of the influential Szoboszlai playing 90 minutes – and scoring twice – in a dead rubber at home to Montenegro 72 hours piqued Klopp’s ire.

Well, not until Szoboszlai is probably needed for every minute of a hectic club schedule that will see Liverpool play 10 times between this afternoon and St Stephen’s Day.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer in a re-worked midfield so far this season and toasted his country’s success by joining some fans in the stands and downing a shot of Palinka.

Szoboszlai will have an altogether different test of his spirit level at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon when he comes face-to-face with Rodri, not to mention his old Red Bull Salzburg teammate Erling Haaland, who he revealed lives three doors down from him since relocating to the Chesire football belt.

Klopp’s South American forwards, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, also returned from international duty buoyed by goals and victories in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Diaz scored twice for Colombia in an emotional win over Brazil following the release of his father from the kidnapping ordeal, while Nunez netted in Uruguay’s defeat of world champions Argentina before hitting another brace against Bolivia.

“Look in their eyes, talk to them and then figure out who is ready to start and who is probably better to bring on,” Klopp said of those stars who had been away with their countries.

“They all I would say, nearly all, had a really good international break. So we have to see. Yes, [Darwin Nunez] is in a good moment and we want to use him as often as possible. If it’s possible, I don’t know in this moment.”

Liverpool haven’t won at City in the league since Klopp’s first season in 2015. Breaking that run would see the Reds return to the top of the table, a considerable achievement for a side that still feels as if it’s still being moulded into title challengers.

“A lot of things can happen: can we play bad, lose? Possible. Can we play bad and win? I would say it is unlikely, it’s pretty much not possible against City,” Klopp reasoned.

“We can play very good and don’t win, it’s possible. We play very good and win. This team doesn’t have to pass a test now, the direction we are going – up – is really the right one, that is obvious.”

Losing today won’t end Liverpool’s title hopes but winning might just make Klopp feel much better about their chances.