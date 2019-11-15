This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City lose appeal over Financial Fair Play investigation

The Premier League champions had attempted to stop Uefa from looking into allegations they they supplied false financial information.

By AFP Friday 15 Nov 2019, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,366 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4893257
The Man City players.
Image: Jon Super
The Man City players.
The Man City players.
Image: Jon Super

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE lost their appeal against the decision of Uefa to refer the English champions to its adjudicatory chamber over alleged Financial Fair Play violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) said today. 

City reacted angrily when they were referred to the adjudicatory chamber of Uefa’s club financial control body by its investigatory chamber in May.

The club said it would appeal to Cas, but the sports court dismissed their initial appeal, saying on Friday that City had not “exhausted the legal remedies available to it prior to the appeal”.

It means City have failed in their attempt to stop Uefa from investigating the allegations they supplied false financial information, with Cas saying their appeal was “inadmissable”.

The investigatory chamber had also recommended that City be sanctioned by Uefa.

The investigation into City is based on leaked emails published last year by German magazine Der Spiegel as part of “Football Leaks”.

Possible punishments include a suspension from the Champions League, a transfer ban or a fine.

© – AFP, 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie