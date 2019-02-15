This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It is what it is. We accept the challenge': Guardiola not focused on state of Newport pitch

Manchester City travel to League Two Newport County in the FA Cup tomorrow afternoon.

By AFP Friday 15 Feb 2019, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 787 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4496382
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Image: Martin Rickett

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS warned his Manchester City stars not to use the dubious state of Newport County’s pitch as an excuse when they face the fourth tier giant-killers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Guardiola is aware that Newport’s Rodney Parade ground has one of the more badly damaged surfaces in the Football League, with two rugby union teams also using it and plenty of rain in South Wales causing further problems.

Premier League leaders City are chasing silverware on four fronts this season and a fifth round tie away to the team 82 places below them in League Two should in theory provide a comfortable passage into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But, while the pitch is a cause for concern, City boss Guardiola is in no mood for complacency. Having studied Newport’s matches, he knows that anything less than proper application on a difficult surface will lead to trouble.

Newport County v Middlesbrough - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay - Rodney Parade Carlow's Padraig Amond celebrates scoring against Middlesbrough at Rodney Parade. Source: Nick Potts

And he cites playing at Wembley in October against Tottenham after the national Stadium had hosted an American Football game the day before, as a reason not to complain about what to expect.

“We have to adapt. It is what it is, so we accept the challenge,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. We played in the Premier League against Tottenham after two NFL games and the pitch was not good.

If it can happen in the Premier League, it can happen with a team from a lower division, so we accept it. All of us know it will be so tough. If we just expect it to be easy because they are in a lower division, we will have a big mistake.

“I saw reviews and vintage games here in England from the sixties, seventies and eighties. The big difference in football from the past and now is the pitches.

“We will see what the pitch is like tomorrow when we arrive in the stadium and we will have to adapt. You don’t win anything by complaining. They are the owners and we have to adapt.”

Recent FA Cup history offers further reason for Guardiola to be cautious. Last year, City were in a similar position as they competed for four trophies, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat at third tier Wigan in the FA Cup fifth round.

Everton v Manchester City - Premier League - Goodison Park Man City take take on Newport County in the fifth round of the FA Cup tomorrow. Source: Peter Byrne

Newport have knocked out Premier League side Leicester and Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the previous two rounds on their own patch. Tottenham needed a late equaliser from England captain Harry Kane at Newport to force a replay in their fourth round tie last season.

So before City can focus on their Champions League last 16 first leg tie at Schalke next Wednesday and the League Cup final with Chelsea on Sunday week, Guardiola only has his eyes on Newport.

“We treat them with a lot of respect. They’ve done incredibly in this competition and what they do, they do it really well. We’ve watched as much as possible to understand what they do,” he said.

“What happened with Wigan, it’s one game and it’s away, so anything can happen. We will take it seriously. I’m quite sure about that.”

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching
    United without Martial and Lingard for big clashes as duo out for up to three weeks
    'I highly doubt he'll remember playing against me': Newport star Amond ready for reunion with City's Otamendi
    IRELAND
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    ENGLAND
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie