Manchester City set to spend €68 million on another new defender

Ruben Dias in action for Portugal during the Nations League Final.

BENFICA HAVE REACHED agreement with Manchester City for the sale of Portugal defender Ruben Dias and signing of Nicolas Otamendi.

The Portuguese club have announced Dias will join City for a fee of €68 million with Argentinian centre-back Otamendi moving in the opposite direction for €15m.

Both deals are subject to the agreement of personal terms at their prospective clubs.

A communication from Benfica announced the club had reached two agreements with City.

Dias, 23, will become City’s second defensive signing of the summer after bringing in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth in a deal worth an initial €44m (£40m) in August.

The club hope the two arrivals will address the perceived major weakness in manager Pep Guardiola’s squad last season.

City had long been linked with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly but moved their attention elsewhere due to the Italian club’s asking price.

Otamendi, 32, is set to move on after a five-year spell at City in which he has won seven major honours, including two Premier League titles.

