Haaland faces fitness test before Arsenal showdown, Rashford hailed as one of Europe's best

ERLING HAALAND FACES a fitness test before Manchester City’s crucial clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.

The prolific Norway striker, who has scored 31 goals in all competitions for the champions this season, was withdrawn at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

With City 3-0 ahead at the time, there seemed little need to risk the 22-year-old in the second period at the Etihad Stadium but manager Pep Guardiola later revealed he had taken a knock.

Guardiola said: “Erling has a kick and we will assess in the next days what he can do.

“At half-time I spoke with the doctors. They said at 3-0, ‘Maybe don’t take risks,’ and I agreed. I think he is not injured but tomorrow we will see. Hopefully he can be in for Wednesday but if he is not ready, or there is some risk, he is not going to play.”

City will now head to the Emirates Stadium trailing Arsenal by just three points and with a chance to move top should they beat the Gunners.

Their display, particularly in a first half which produced goals for Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and – from the penalty spot – Riyad Mahrez, was one of their best of the season.

It was their first outing since the club were hit with 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

With the fans producing a raucous atmosphere and the players appearing to thrive off that, the response was just what Guardiola had called for in his passionate defence of the club’s position on Friday.

Guardiola said: “Unfortunately we conceded a goal, a mistake, and we have to protect better in any circumstances.

“But, in general, it was a really good game. I’m happy with that. The team above us dropped points and that is why it was important, finally, to take this opportunity to reduce the gap with Arsenal.”

Referring to the events of the past few days, Guardiola said: “It’s happened this week and next week it will be forgotten. Everyone is going to do their job at the club. Our job was to prepare for and win the games on the pitch and today was a good example of that. Seeing and feeling our people there is nice.”

PA Erik ten Hag with Marcus Rashford. PA

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United sharpshooter to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Leeds.

Rashford headed the Elland Road visitors ahead to take his goal tally for the season to 21.

The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 15 matches since the World Cup and Ten Hag says that form will continue so long as complacency does not creep in.

“In general, you asked me, ‘Do you think you have a player in your squad who can score 20 goals?’ in August or September,” the United manager said. “I confirmed. I think he can do that.

“Now, if you are satisfied with it, then it will stop because satisfaction is going to laziness. You have to keep investing every day. But when he is keeping the investment and keeps the focus in every game and bring the energy in and the belief, he will score, he will keep scoring.

“I don’t know where it will stop but he has to go from game to game and during the week do the right things. I think as a manager, as a coaching staff we have to push them but finally it comes from the player. When he loses focus then the scoring will stop. Clear.”

Asked if Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe, Ten Hag said: “He’s definitely one of them. He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment. I was really excited to work with him. Yeah, I thought I could get more out of him.

“But he has so many skills, such high potential and I think there can be even more. When he works well, he will even score more goals because he can score with his left, right and his head.”