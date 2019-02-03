Man City face Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola’s aiming to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.
3 - Since August 20th, Manchester City have only won three more points in the Premier League (50) than Arsenal (47) and have lost more league games (4) than the Gunners (3) in that time. Contest. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/32rN2E7oNy— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2019
Confirmation of today’s teams…
Your City line-up for today! 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 3, 2019
CITY XI | Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Stones, Delph, Sané, Mahrez, Jesus
Presented by @HaysWorldwide #MCIARS 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/HceScdZ6FC
📋 Here it is - our team for #MCIARS! 🔴— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 3, 2019
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Kick off is at 4.30pm.
