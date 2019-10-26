This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 26 October, 2019
Sterling, De Bruyne and Gündogan on target as Man City ease past Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola’s side had Fernandinho sent off late on for a second yellow card at the Etihad.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,799 Views 1 Comment
Sterling celebrates giving Man City the lead.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett
Sterling celebrates giving Man City the lead.
Sterling celebrates giving Man City the lead.
Image: Martin Rickett

RAHEEM STERLING CAPPED a fine week of goalscoring with the opener as Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium, beating Aston Villa 3-0.

The England forward scored a hat-trick in City’s midweek thrashing of Atalanta and plundered his seventh league goal of the season to help City see off in-form Villa, who matched the champions for 45 minutes.

Villa boss Dean Smith, taking charge of his boyhood club for the 50th time, might have picked up a result had it not been for the swagger with which Sterling is playing this season and he made no mistake when put through at close range just 20 seconds after the restart.

Kevin De Bruyne curled in a contentious second after 65 minutes, the suspicion of offside dismissed following a lengthy VAR review, and an Ilkay Gundogan strike killed Villa off before Fernandinho blotted a fine performance with a second yellow card.

John Stones allowed John McGinn to force a good one-handed save from Ederson, but City began to dominate possession and David Silva squandered a golden chance when he side-footed narrowly wide on the cusp of half-time.

manchester-city-v-aston-villa-premier-league-etihad-stadium Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball. Source: Dave Thompson

The second half was 20 seconds old when Ederson’s long, high ball forward was knocked down by Gabriel Jesus to Sterling, who slid the ball through Heaton’s legs from six yards out.

Tyrone Mings turned a Jesus effort over the crossbar with his knee moments later to keep Villa in the contest until De Bruyne’s cross-cum-shot bounced within a whisker of David Silva and Sterling, who was offside when the ball was kicked, before beating Heaton into the far corner of the net.

Buoyed by good fortune on the second, Pep Guardiola’s men went for the jugular and bagged a third when Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva took turns at flashing the ball across the face of goal before Gundogan scissor-kicked home his first league goal of the season.

After picking up a yellow card for a foul on Jack Grealish, Fernandinho made a clumsy challenge on Keinan Davis and was sent off, souring an otherwise excellent afternoon for Guardiola who could do without defensive suspensions.

Mings made his second goal-line clearance of the day after Gabriel Jesus’ chip hit the crossbar and Ederson made a fine save to deny Davis at the other end before John McGinn hit the post at the death.

