This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aguero nets 11th Premier League hat-trick as Man City smash six past Chelsea

It was an afternoon to forget for Maurizio Sarri’s side at the Etihad on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 5:54 PM
37 minutes ago 4,864 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4486712
The Argentine equaled Alan Shearer's record for Premier League hat-tricks on Sunday.
Image: Nick Potts
The Argentine equaled Alan Shearer's record for Premier League hat-tricks on Sunday.
The Argentine equaled Alan Shearer's record for Premier League hat-tricks on Sunday.
Image: Nick Potts

SERGIO AGUERO EQUALLED the record for Premier League hat-tricks as a rampant Manchester City thrashed Chelsea 6-0 at home to leapfrog Liverpool and return to the table’s summit.

Chelsea were hammered 4-0 at Bournemouth in their last away league match and Maurizio Sarri’s side were taken apart by the defending champions at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the Blues suffering their heaviest ever Premier League loss.

Raheem Sterling struck in the fourth minute and Ilkay Gundogan rapidly made it four after Aguero’s first-half double, with Chelsea unable to muster any response in the face of City’s incredible intensity.

Aguero, who also hit a treble in City’s last home league game against Arsenal, stroked home a penalty after the break to join Alan Shearer on 11 Premier League hat-tricks and Sterling struck late to complete the scoring.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Raheem Sterling scored a goal in either half against Chelsea. Source: EMPICS Sport

Pep Guardiola’s side move above Liverpool on goal difference, with the Catalan coach enjoying a crushing victory against a side he has lost to on a record three league occasions.

City made a blistering start and led 4-0 inside 25 minutes, with Aguero on target twice.

Sterling opened the scoring with a thumping drive after Bernardo Silva’s cross deflected into his path, then Aguero somehow missed an open goal from three yards out.

Aguero soon made amends with a thunderous 25-yard drive after great work from Oleksandr Zinchenko and he then capitalised on Ross Barkley’s abysmal header to become City’s record league goalscorer.

City’s fourth came from Gundogan, his placed 20-yard shot beating Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Ederson brilliantly tipping over Gonzalo Higuain’s volley at the other end before the break.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City go top of the Premier League on goal difference, with a game in hand. Source: EMPICS Sport

Aguero’s header from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross crashed against the crossbar but the Argentina attacker was able to celebrate his historic treble in the 56th minute.

Sterling’s pace and skill drew a clumsy Cesar Azpilicueta foul inside the box and Aguero beat Kepa once more with an excellent penalty.

Guardiola was able to rest City’s hat-trick hero, De Bruyne and Fernandinho for the closing stages and Sterling tapped in a cross from the lively Zinchenko for a simple sixth.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Gatland warns no-holds barred as Wales target record
    Gatland warns no-holds barred as Wales target record
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Meath survive second-half comeback to see off Armagh in Navan
    Meath survive second-half comeback to see off Armagh in Navan
    Jim Gavin denies reports that Jason Sherlock has left Dublin's management set-up
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie