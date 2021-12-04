Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 4 December 2021
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: Many things can happen in the title race

City moved to the top of the table following a 3-1 win at Watford.

Saturday 4 Dec 2021
Image: Ian Walton
Image: Ian Walton

PEP GUARDIOLA IS expecting plenty more twists and turns in the title race as he hailed a “great victory” for Manchester City at Watford.

Bernardo Silva scored twice in a 3-1 win that moved City to the top of the Premier League.

They made the most of Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham earlier in the day with a seventh straight win in all competitions, climbing back above Liverpool who had won 1-0 at Wolves to briefly reach the summit.

“It was a great victory again, another good performance. We continued at the level we have done in the last two months, three more points and now to Germany (to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League),” he said.

Guardiola wants his side to stay focused in the title race, and added: “Today one team dropped points, next week could be us or Liverpool, many things can happen.

“There’s many games to come and it’s the toughest part of the season with many games. We are going to try to continue at this level and this rhythm.

“I’m more than pleased with what the guys have done in this tough period and now comes the toughest one for the amount of games, weather, injuries. We (will) keep going with this rhythm and try to play good.”

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri admitted he was “satisfied” with the outcome of recent matches, despite this defeat leaving them 17th in the table and three points above the relegation zone.

