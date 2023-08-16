Manchester City win Super Cup after beating Sevilla on penalties

Manchester City 1-1 Sevilla

(Manchester City win 5-4 on penalties)

MANCHESTER CITY WON their first silverware of the campaign as Pep Guardiola’s side survived a sloppy start to triumph on spot-kicks against Sevilla and lift the Uefa Super Cup.

Having lost the Community Shield to Arsenal on penalties 10 days ago, last season’s swashbuckling treble winners initially wilted in the Greek heat versus the Europa League holders.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead and City rode their luck, only to draw level through Cole Palmer’s looping header as their maiden Super Cup appearance ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and went to a shoot-out.

The first nine penalty takers all converted before Nemanja Gudelj smashed his effort off the crossbar, seeing Guardiola’s Champions League winners triumph 5-4 on spot-kicks in Piraeus.

The moment Man City won their first ever UEFA Super Cup.



Heartbreak for Nemanja Gudelj, joy for City. 🏆

The Spaniard became the first manager to win the Super Cup with three different teams and equalled Carlo Ancelotti’s record of four competition victories as coach.

City are the sixth English side to lift the trophy but were made to sweat by Jose Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla, who went ahead through En-Nesyri’s powerful first-half header.

𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀 𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃! ⚪️🔴



That man Youssef En Nesyri just loves a big goal in Europe!



What a header in between two Man City defenders!

The LaLiga outfit could easily have grabbed a second during a strong start to the second period, only for man of the match Palmer to equalise with a header.

𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐄! 🔵



It's another brilliant header! And this time it's Cole Palmer!



All square in Athens in the Super Cup!

Sevilla survived a late City onslaught but could not avoid a sixth straight Super Cup defeat as the match passed midnight in Greece and went to penalties at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.