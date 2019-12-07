Follow all of the action from a crucial clash at the Etihad.
8′ – Man City 0-0 Man United
Another Ederson save! Rashford slips through Lingard, but his first-time shot is blocked by a splayed goalkeeper. United are finding plenty of space behind City, and are having a go.
6 – Man City 0-0 Man United
Blimey, this is hectic. Sterling skates by Wan-Bissaka, pulls the ball back for Silva whose shot bounces off Jesus and away from goal. The ball is recycled to De Bruyne who snaps a shot over the bar.
5 – Man City 0-0 Man United
City kept the corner short, and have United totally hemmed in. But United do well to clear whatever comes their way, and then they break: James finds space on the right and clips a delightful ball over the top for Martial, who is matched stride-for-stride by Walker and the danger is snuffed out.
3′ – Man City 0-0 Man United
Silva slips a ball through for Sterling, which McTominay slides in and intercepts brilliantly. There are roars for handball, but the ball rebounded off his chest.
United can’t keep hold of the ball, and City attack again and win a corner.
2′ – Man City 0-0 Man United
Big save Ederson! A brilliant counter by United ends with James fizzing a shot in the box at the City ‘keeper.
City break from there, but Wan-Bissaka slides in well to block a De Bruyne ball across the penalty area.
1′ – Man City 0-0 Man United
Early pressure by City turns the ball over high up, but Sterling’s cross is headed away by Maguire. It’s a pretty raucous ground at the moment!
Kick-off!
Aaaaand off we go!
City pretty much need to win here, given Liverpool’s ridiculous form. They kick off fully 14 points the leaders.
In spite of United’s wretched season, Chelsea’s defeat this morning brings the top four into view. Win today and it’s a five-point gap!
The teams are in the tunnel, so not long to go to kick-off now. It’s a pretty loud Etihad it has to be sai-…ah, it’s been buried beneath a PA blaring Hey Jude.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has never won a Manchester derby, as either a player or a manager. While his side will inevitably play on the counter-attack, Solskjaer has stressed United will have to keep the ball well as City can “out-football anyone.”
Earlier today…
- Troy Parrott made his Premier League debut for Spurs in an easy 5-0 battering of Burnley.
- Liverpool won yet again, this time away to Bournemouth. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mo Salah were on target in a routine 3-0 win.
- Duncan Ferguson provoked some life from Everton, in a rollicking 3-1 win at home to Chelsea.
- And Palace and Watford drew 0-0.
Team news
Man City
Here’s how City line up. John Stones comes in for Otamendi, as Rodri and Jesus continue following impressive midweek showings.
XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Angelino, Rodrigo, D Silva (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, G Jesus.
SUBS: Bravo, Gundogan, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden.
📋 @HaysWorldwide
Man United
United, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of Anthony Martial from injury. Luke Shaw, meanwhile, starts a league game for the first time since August.
Tonight, the clash of two sides looking to recover a former images of themselves. Man City’s reference point is at least more recent – earlier this year – while United are fumbling back to the 1990s.
That said, midweek provided a bit of succour for both. City looked back to their slicker selves in a thumping win over Burnley, while United found one of their best performances of the season to beat Spurs.
United have roused themselves for the big games this season, and they’ll need to do so at the Etihad today as City lay chase to a relentless Liverpool, currently 14 points ahead of them following win at Bournemouth this afternoon.
Welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Manchester derby, which is kicking off at 5.30pm.
