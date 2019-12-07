39 mins ago

Tonight, the clash of two sides looking to recover a former images of themselves. Man City’s reference point is at least more recent – earlier this year – while United are fumbling back to the 1990s.

That said, midweek provided a bit of succour for both. City looked back to their slicker selves in a thumping win over Burnley, while United found one of their best performances of the season to beat Spurs.

United have roused themselves for the big games this season, and they’ll need to do so at the Etihad today as City lay chase to a relentless Liverpool, currently 14 points ahead of them following win at Bournemouth this afternoon.

Welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Manchester derby, which is kicking off at 5.30pm.

Get in touch below the line or email gavincooney@the42.ie, and team news follows next…