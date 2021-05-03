Manchester United fan group urges Glazer family to open dialogue with supporters

THE MANCHESTER UNITED Supporters Trust [MUST] has written an open letter to co-chairman Joel Glazer urging the club owners to engage in fan consultation to avoid a repeat of the scenes at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MUST said they did not want to stage further protests, like the one which caused the postponement of the home match with Liverpool, and outlined a way forward with a four-point plan.

“Let’s be very clear that no-one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular event,” read the letter.

“What happened was the culmination of 16 years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored.

“After 16 years not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us, the club’s Supporters Trust.

“Yesterday, that frustration reached boiling point. We support the right of fans to protest lawfully and, although we did not personally witness any such acts, of course we do not condone any acts of violence.

“None of us want this to continue. We all have better things to do. So we need to find a way forward.”

The plan asks for engagement in the Government’s fan-led review of football governance, the appointment of independent directors to the board to protect the interests of the football club, work with MUST and supporters on a fan share scheme and consultation with season ticket holders on significant changes at the club.

MUST have asked for a public and written response by Friday.

“This is the only way to move this issue on. We strongly suggest you take it,” concluded the letter.

Elsewhere, Football Supporters’ Association chairman Malcolm Clarke expects further fan protests before the end of the season but believes real progress will be made through consultation over proper regulation of club ownership.

A scene from the protests outside Old Trafford yesterday. Source: PA

Clarke said the majority of law-abiding protesters were well within their rights to voice collective opposition to the club’s owners the Glazer family and their involvement in the ‘big six’ clubs’ aborted plans for a European Super League and did not rule out the likelihood of further demonstrations, not only at Old Trafford but at other clubs.

However, the FSA is concentrating on providing evidence to the investigation into the governance of football being carried out by former sports minister Tracey Crouch. which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month.

“Obviously it demonstrates the strength of feeling of the Manchester United supporters over what has happened in the last couple of weeks and wider what many of them feel about their owners, the Glazer family,” he told the PA news agency.

“The vast majority of people there yesterday were peacefully protesting, but as inevitably happens on these occasions the focus gets directed towards the small number who cross the line.

“I think we may see more protests. If fans want to make a protest at their last home games of the season I think that’s absolutely fine.

“We expect everyone to keep within the law so they can make their feelings felt that way, but we will be working with supporters organisations at all the clubs – including the rebel six – to ensure the evidence we give to Tracey Crouch is robust, well thought out and can produce some real solutions.”