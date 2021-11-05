Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 5 November 2021
Defensive injuries mount for Manchester United as derby day looms

Paul Pogba serves the second game of a three-match domestic ban.

By Press Association Friday 5 Nov 2021, 3:49 PM
37 minutes ago 1,030 Views 1 Comment
Raphael Varane is out.
Image: PA
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE defensive issues ahead of their Premier League derby clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane faces four to five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered during the Champions League game against Atalanta, while Victor Lindelof faces a fitness test on the knock that forced him to miss Tuesday’s 2-2 draw.

Paul Pogba serves the second game of a three-match domestic ban but Fred should return in midfield after being benched in Italy.

City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is suspended after being sent off in last week’s loss to Crystal Palace.

Manager Pep Guardiola will also check on Kyle Walker after the England full-back suffered a foot injury against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Winger Ferran Torres (foot) is City’s only other notable absentee.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

