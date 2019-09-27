This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘Solskjaer still resembles an interim manager’ – United boss just keeping the seat warm, says Carragher

‘It is too difficult for many to bring themselves to point the finger at him…’

By The42 Team Friday 27 Sep 2019, 3:22 PM
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER still “resembles an interim manager” at Manchester United, says Jamie Carragher, who believes the Norwegian is simply keeping the hot seat warm for an “elite coach”.

A former fans’ favourite at Old Trafford returned to familiar surroundings in December 2018 on the back of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

He was charged with the task of steadying a sinking ship and putting new foundations in place for future success.

Having fared admirably across the opening weeks of that process, Solskjaer was subsequently handed a three-year contract.

Performances towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign, and early weeks of the current season however, are considered to have done little to inspire confidence or justify the faith shown in him.

Carragher is among those buying into that way of thinking, with it his opinion that Solskjaer is merely filling a spot in the dugout until a more experienced tactician can be found.

“Solskjaer’s record since taking the job permanently is poor. He has won just six of his 18 games in charge since being appointed full-time, losing eight,” Carragher said in The Telegraph.

“Since knocking out Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s Champions League – the match which sealed Solskjaer’s position – United are averaging less than a goal a game, scoring 18 in their last 20 fixtures.

“They have not won away in seven games.

“Let’s be honest. There is an understandable reluctance from United supporters, ex-players or anyone with a love or affiliation to the club to admit the coach is not performing at the required level for a club of such stature. 

Solskjaer is not liked by United fans. He is loved. It is too difficult for many to bring themselves to point the finger at him in the way they did David Moyes, Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho, who were detached emotionally as they had no previous links to Old Trafford. When results were poor under them they were held accountable and there was little sympathy.

“To me, Solskjaer still resembles an interim manager – in place to clear the dressing room of expensive, underperforming names and put the spine of a team together for his successor.

“In my view he will never lead United to a Premier League title or win the Champions League because even if he achieves the goal of restoring stability, I believe he will be replaced by an established, elite coach.

“It may not be in his nature, but that is why it has reached the stage where it would be wise of Solskjaer to help himself more by putting pressure on those above to make more signings during the January transfer window as he may not be in charge for another one.

“He should also take a firm decision by immediately appointing Harry Maguire captain.”

Solskjaer has offered no indication that he is feeling the strain at United and continues to work his way towards long-term goals.

It does, however, remain to be seen whether he gets the support and time he requires to complete that job in what is a result business and one where patience is often in short supply.

