Tuesday 12 January 2021
Pogba strike sends Manchester United top of the Premier League

United were 1-0 winners away to Burnley, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 10:24 PM
9 minutes ago 2,943 Views 20 Comments
Paul Pogba celebrates his goal.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PAUL POGBA FIRED Manchester United to the top of the Premier League as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ground out an important victory at Burnley.

The Red Devils had won their previous four visits to Turf Moor and knew a positive result would move them top at this stage of the season for the first time since Alex Ferguson bowed out as champion in 2012-13.

Pogba’s second-half strike was the difference as United secured the result their dominance deserved at Burnley, with the 1-0 triumph giving them a three-point cushion over Liverpool heading into Sunday’s mouth-watering Anfield encounter.

The video assistant referee provided the main talking point of a tense opening period, with last man Robbie Brady avoiding sanction for bringing down Edinson Cavani due to a Luke Shaw foul in the build-up.

The left-back, who was booked for his hefty challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson, soon swung in a cross that Harry Maguire headed home from an acute angle, only to be ruled out for an apparent foul on Erik Pieters.

The United skipper was furious that the decision was not reviewed and his side flew out of the blocks in the second half.

Solskjaer’s men completely controlled proceedings and Pogba came up trumps in the 71st minute, firing home at end of a move he started via a slight Matthew Lowton deflection.

About the author
Press Association

