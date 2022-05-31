Membership : Access or Sign Up
Manchester United appoint Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director

O’Boyle will work under football director John Murtough to “drive the club’s football strategy across the first team, academy and women’s team”.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 May 2022, 11:24 AM
O'Boyle is set to return to Old Trafford.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE appointed Andy O’Boyle as the club’s deputy football director.

O’Boyle, who will leave his role as head of elite performance at the Premier League, will work under football director John Murtough to “drive the club’s football strategy across the first team, academy and women’s team”.

His appointment sees O’Boyle return to United, having previously worked as an academy coach for 16 years.

He said on the club’s official website: “I am thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an exciting time for the club, as the first team prepares for a fresh start under Erik Ten Hag, and the Academy and women’s teams go from strength to strength.

“Whilst it has been a privilege to serve the Premier League for the past five years, I can’t wait to get started at United and play my part in creating the right environment for football success.”

Murtough added: “We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Manchester United to take up this important role in the club’s leadership.

“Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.

“This will make him a valuable addition to my team at Carrington as we continue to strengthen leadership and strategic planning across all our football activities.”

