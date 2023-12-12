Manchester United crash out of Europe after defeat to Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER UNITED CRASHED out of Europe as a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday rounded off a miserable Champions League campaign for the Red Devils.

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal for the German champions, who had long since secured their place in the last 16, to leave United without even the consolation of dropping into the Europa League.

Elsewhere, FC Copenhagen beat Galatasaray 1-0 to qualify for the last 16 in second place.

The Danish side reached the knockout phase of the competition for the first time since 2010-11 thanks to Lukas Lerager’s second-half effort.

