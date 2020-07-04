United can move into the top four – temporarily at least – by beating a struggling Bournemouth side.
Liveblog
The two teams come into this game with very contrasting form.
United, now unbeaten in 15 games, will overtake Chelsea and move into the top four – at least until this evening – if they’re victorious this afternoon.
Without a win in their last seven, Bournemouth will be relegated unless they arrest their slide. Eddie Howe’s side are second from bottom.
Good afternoon, folks.
Welcome along to our liveblog for the Premier League meeting of Manchester United and Bournemouth.
Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3pm and we’ll keep you updated here throughout the game.
COMMENTS (1)