Chelsea benefit from controversial penalty decision in draw with Man United

Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball in his own box.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 4,592 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5368348
Callum Hudson-Odoi handled the ball but did not concede a penalty
MANCHESTER UNITED LOST further ground at the top of the Premier League table as they drew 0-0 at Chelsea on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel’s men benefiting from a contentious call relating to a potential penalty against them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came into the weekend 10 points adrift of pacesetters Manchester City, but this draw coupled with the leaders’ 2-1 win at West Ham on Saturday saw the gap increase to 12 as Pep Guardiola closes in on another Premier League title.

While a win for United at Stamford Bridge would not have changed a great deal, they will likely feel hard done by, as Callum Hudson-Odoi escaped unpunished when handling the ball in his own area during the first period.

Both sides had their chances after the interval but neither managed to apply the finishing touch, meaning for the first time in the five meetings between Tuchel and Solskjaer, the away manager could not leave with the spoils.

A fast and furious first half saw the two teams largely cancel each other out with their comparable high-pressing setups and solid defensive work, but United were controversially denied the chance to take an early lead.

Marcus Rashford’s free-kick stung the hands of Edouard Mendy before dropping between Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood, with the ball clearly hitting the hand of the Chelsea wing-back, yet referee Stuart Attwell refused to award a penalty even after going to the pitchside monitor.

Hudson-Odoi had a more positive impact just after the half-hour mark when Olivier Giroud nearly met his early cross, though chances at either end were a rarity otherwise.

Chelsea were straight on the front foot after the break, with David de Gea forced into a reflex save by Hakim Ziyech before Luke Shaw vitally blocked the rebound from Reece James – introduced at the interval for the injured Hudson-Odoi.

But United soon woke up again, with Greenwood shooting agonisingly wide of the top-left corner and Scott McTominay testing Mendy after a well-placed cut-back from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Timo Werner was denied a tap-in by Victor Lindelof and McTominay squandered a counter-attacking opportunity in the latter stages, with the game ultimately destined to end goalless.

