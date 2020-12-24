Carabao Cup semi-final draw throws up Manchester derby

HOLDERS MANCHESTER CITY will face arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup while Tottenham will host Championship side Brentford.

City, who are bidding to win the trophy for a fourth year in succession and a sixth time in eight years, were drawn to play away in what will be a one-legged last-four tie on 5 or 6 January.

The Manchester derby is a repeat of last year’s two-legged semi-final, in which City prevailed on aggregate despite losing the second match. Pep Guardiola’s side went on to beat Aston Villa in the final.

City booked their last-four place with a 4-1 victory over Arsenal on Tuesday while United, who are chasing a sixth triumph in the competition, joined them by scoring twice late on to beat Everton 2-0 on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, who are bidding to win the cup for the first time since 2008, went through with a 3-1 victory at Stoke, also on Wednesday.

They will take on the outsiders of the last four in Brentford, who have already beaten four Premier League sides in Southampton, West Brom, Fulham and Newcastle in their run to the semi-finals.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United v Manchester City

Tottenham v Brentford.