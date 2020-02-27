This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Odion Ighalo nets first goal for the club while Fernandes continues to impress as five-star United run riot

Club Brugge were easily swept aside at Old Trafford.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 10:23 PM
44 minutes ago 7,118 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5025233
It was a special evening for Odion Ighalo as he grabbed his first goal for Manchester United.
Image: Dave Thompson
It was a special evening for Odion Ighalo as he grabbed his first goal for Manchester United.
It was a special evening for Odion Ighalo as he grabbed his first goal for Manchester United.
Image: Dave Thompson

BRUNO FERNANDES SHONE and Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo netted his first goal for the club as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men roared past 10-man Club Brugge in the Europa League.

Anthony Martial saved United’s blushes on a wet and windy night in Belgium last week, with his away goal securing a 1-1 draw that gave his side the upper hand heading into the second leg of the round-of-32 fixture.

A muscle injury sustained on the eve of the game meant the France forward missed the return fixture, but Ighalo proved an able deputy by scoring in-between Fernandes and Scott McTominay goals on a night when Fred’s brace wrapped up a comprehensive 5-0 win.

United progressed to the last 16 with a 6-1 aggregate victory – an outcome Club Brugge head coach Philippe Clement feared ahead of the match, admitting his absentee-hit side needed “something bigger than a miracle” to go through.

The incline on that uphill battle got even steeper midway through the first half when defender Simon Deli received his marching orders for inexplicably denying Daniel James’ strike with a one-handed save.

Fernandes coolly converted the resulting penalty after a four-and-a-half-minute wait caused by a surprising, and unsuccessful, VAR review, with deadline-day signing Ighalo quickly compounding matters when tapping in to open his account.

manchester-united-v-club-bruges-uefa-europa-league-round-of-32-second-leg-old-trafford United's Brazilian midfielder Fred more than played his part in the demolition by grabbing a brace. Source: Martin Rickett

Fernandes was involved in that move, just as the midfielder was when collecting possession before McTominay struck on his first start since injuring his knee on Boxing Day.

United took their foot off the gas in the second half and the Portuguese was replaced by Jesse Lingard, who laid off for Fred to net his first goal of the season before the Brazil midfielder completed the rout with another in stoppage time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie