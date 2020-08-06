This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United confirm permanent transfer of Alexis Sanchez to Inter

The Chilean international has signed a three-year contract with the Serie A giants.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 11:18 AM
Alexis Sanchez's time on the books at Manchester United is officially over.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

ALEXIS SANCHEZ’S MANCHESTER United career is over after the forward completed his free transfer switch to Inter Milan.

Sanchez has signed a three-year deal, which was initially disclosed in claims made last night by Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

The 31-year-old did not get anywhere near the heights expected by the Old Trafford faithful after joining from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.

Having scored just five goals in 45 appearances, Sanchez was allowed to spend the 2019-20 season on loan at Inter Milan – a period in which United covered a hefty portion of his wages.

The Chile international has done enough in Serie A to secure a permanent move, bringing an end to an uninspiring stint in the north-west of England.

The Italian club said in a statement: “FC Internazionale Milano announce that Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer.

“The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the club until 30 June 2023.”

