Saturday 24 August, 2019
Van Aanholt's 93rd-minute winner sees Man United slump to defeat against Palace

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were beaten 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 5,210 Views 39 Comments
Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a penalty.
Image: Nigel French
Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a penalty.
Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a penalty.
Image: Nigel French

MANCHESTER UNITED SLUMPED to their first Premier League defeat of the season as David De Gea’s mistake handed Crystal Palace a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Daniel James’ superb 89th-minute strike looked to have salvaged a point for United, who fell behind to Jordan Ayew’s first-half effort.

Luka Milivojevic’s 69th-minute foul on Scott McTominay handed United a lifeline, but Marcus Rashford – who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed is one of two designated penalty takers following Paul Pogba’s miss against Wolves – struck his spot-kick against the upright.

James’ sensational finish seemed to have sounded a victory charge, yet De Gea failed to make what should have been a simple near-post save from Patrick van Aanholt’s 93rd-minute attempt, as Palace claimed their first league win over United since 1991.

Not long after Rashford squandered an early chance, James went close to breaking the deadlock but the winger’s close-range strike was kept out on the line.

United’s profligacy proved costly as Victor Lindelof lost a header to Jeffrey Schlupp and Ayew kept his cool to slot beyond De Gea.

Luke Shaw’s hamstring injury compounded United’s woes, and the hosts should have been further behind when De Gea denied Wilfried Zaha from point-blank range.

manchester-united-v-crystal-palace-premier-league-old-trafford Palace snatched a late, late win at Old Trafford. Source: Nigel French

Anthony Martial wanted a penalty 10 minutes after the restart when he appeared to be dragged down by Martin Kelly, but Paul Tierney dismissed United’s appeals.

However, there was little doubt over Milivojevic’s lunge on McTominay.

Rashford stepped up but his strike flew to safety off the inside of the left-hand post.

James looked to have sparred his team-mate’s blushes with a wonderful effort, only for De Gea to gift Palace the win when he parried Van Aanholt’s shot straight down and over the line. 

