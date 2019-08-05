This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United reportedly end Dybala talks but Conte still hopes for Lukaku deal

The Inter boss believes a deal could still be done for the Belgian after United’s talks with Dybala fell through.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Aug 2019, 11:01 AM
58 minutes ago 2,503 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4753272
Dybala's potential switch to Old Trafford has been put in doubt.
Dybala's potential switch to Old Trafford has been put in doubt.
Dybala's potential switch to Old Trafford has been put in doubt.

INTER MILAN BOSS Antonio Conte is holding out hope of a deal for Romelu Lukaku after Manchester United reportedly ended talks over a possible swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala.

Striker Lukaku has long been believed to be Conte’s top transfer target but the Nerazzurri have been unable to match United’s asking price, despite making what CEO Giuseppe Marotta described as a fair offer.

It seemed a move to Juventus was looking more likely as the Serie A champions discussed a deal that would also see Dybala move to Old Trafford.

However, widespread reports on Sunday said United have ended interest in the Argentina international due to his wage demands, the agent fees involved and concerns that he does not particularly want to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“We’re continuing to work in the best possible way,” he said after Inter beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 International Champions Cup draw. ”I understand there are some gaps to fill but, at the moment, I’m very hopeful.

“At the same time, I’m working with a big group of players who I’m very satisfied with.

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford Antonio Conte is still hopeful of bringing Romelu Lukaku to San Siro. Source: Martin Rickett

“I honestly don’t know how it will end. I’m reading about the swap in the newspapers.

“Lukaku is a good player, a striker I tried to buy when I was the coach at Chelsea. We’re talking about two big clubs in Juventus and Inter, but I honestly don’t know how it will end.”

Lukaku is still expected to leave United before the end of the Premier League’s transfer window at 1700 local time on Thursday, even if they cannot sign a replacement.

Speculation on Sunday suggested Mario Mandzukic had agreed terms with the Red Devils, but it is not known how the end to the Dybala talks could affect any such deal.

Solskjaer is said to have been hugely impressed with the pre-season efforts of 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, meaning he is not desperate to sign a direct replacement should Lukaku leave.

The Belgium international fell out of favour at Old Trafford in the latter stages of last season, with Solskjaer preferring to play Marcus Rashford at centre-forward.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie