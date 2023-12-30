United must accept this pain to restore their lost respect

THIS YEAR HAS not ended in a manner that suggests 2024 will bring anything other than continued frustration for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag will be the ultimate optimist heading nto the months ahead without a continued sense of dread.

For 64 minutes against Nottingham Forest United were laboured, then eventually punished when the home side broke the deadlock through Nicolas Dominguez after Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane failed to get on the same page.

Ten Hag’s side’s response wasn’t particularly impressive or impassioned, but it did benefit from a huge slice of luck when a weak pass from goalkeeper Matt Turner was well read by Alejandro Garnacho. He maintained his composure to tee up Marcus Rashford and the striker’s first touch inside the box for 78 minutes resulted in United drawing level.

The finish from Rashford, starting as the focal point in place of Rasmus Hojlund who was absent due to illness, was precise and clinical, guiding the ball into the bottom corner in the direction of where the pass came.

United now finally seemed interested in the contest.

Four minutes later they suffered the latest in a flurry of blows that have left them seemingly incapable of standing up with any purpose this season.

A fine Forest counter attack, seconds after Ryan saved well from Christian Eriksen, ended with United academy graduate Anthony Elanga breaking down the right wing.

Advertisement

Even with 82 minutes on the clock the Sweden international, who joined from Old Trafford in the summer, strode forward with purpose. When he needed to get his head up and get a picture of what was in front of him he did so.

Scott McTominay had attempted to double up with Diogo Dalot and the space opened up in the centre. The excellent Morgan Gibbs-White, full of intensity and desire all evening, then delivered a moment of calm that led to the roof almost coming off the City Ground.

The midfielder’s finish from the edge of the area was superb, whipped around the post and beyond the outstretched arms of Andre Onana.

Even with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining and a further 10 added on, United had no response.

They were beaten – for the ninth time in the Premier League already.

With just 22 goals scored, Luton Town in 18th place have more (23). Only their neighbours in the bottom, Burnley and Sheffield United, have scored fewer goals than United this term.

Ten Hag is not a manager who can copyright the sideline look of the sullen, unimpressed boss, but he is certainly in the process of making it his own.

Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez (left) scores. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

United, fresh from what could have been an invigorating 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa, were sloppy in a game they should have been capable of asserting themselves.

The story of their season.

United have only two fewer wins than league leaders Liverpool – not to mention reigning champions Manchester City and challengers Arsenal – but no one will seriously consider them as rivals for Premier League silverware over the coming months.

The malaise and mediocrity that has set in will take years to eradicate. The arrival of Ineos to take control of sporting matters from the Glazer family offers hope of change but nothing else.

David Brailsford, set to join a three-person committee overseeing United’s revival, sat beside Alex Ferguson in the stands and the manner of this disjointed and timid performance again highlights the work that is required.

For example, when substitute Amad Diallo was introduced in the second half it marked the 21-year-old’s first appearance for United since May 2021.

He had loan spells with Rangers and Sunderland before injury ruled him out until this point of the season. None of his teammates from that last outing were in the starting XI for this defeat.

Another overhaul in the coming transfer windows is now a necessity to bring a form of stability in performance that can eventually deliver success.

This United team is not capable of the required consistency and clarity of thought to seriously challenge.

The new year will bring the same problems in the short term.

United just have to accept that pain and start making the kind of decisions that can eventually restore their lost respect.