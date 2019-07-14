This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United agree deal worth €89 million for Leicester defender Maguire - reports

The Foxes had been holding out for the mammoth transfer fee as Solskjaer’s squad conitues to take shape.

By Cian Roche Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 9,657 Views 37 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITED ARE close to securing their third signing of the summer after agreeing a deal worth £80 million (€89 million) for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, according to reports on Sunday.

Netherlands v England - Nations League - Semi Final - Estadio D. Alfonso Henriques England defender, Harry Maguire. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The Sun are reporting that a deal has been struck for the England international who is set to fly to Manchester tomorrow for a medical with the club.

Rumours had been circulating as to whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would be able to prise the centre-back from their Premier League rivals. It’s understood the Foxes were holding out for a world-record transfer fee for a defender.

It’s reported that United will pay the club an initial £60m fee, with an additional £2om in add-ons part of the deal.

The deal will see him surpass Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as the world’s most expensive defender.

United have already recruited Daniel James from Swansea City and fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace – both of whom made their debut for the club against Perth Glory this weekend.

Maguire, 26, fits Solskjaer’s description of young British talent which has been central to all of United’s signings this summer.

He had been a target of former United boss, Jose Mourinho. Maguire signed for Leicester back in 2017, after spending three years with Hull City.

