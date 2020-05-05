This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Manchester United keen to extend Odion Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford

The striker made his shock deadline-day switch from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 5 May 2020, 10:14 PM
21 minutes ago 419 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5092162
Manchester United's Odion Ighalo (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Manchester United's Odion Ighalo (file pic).
Manchester United's Odion Ighalo (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton

MANCHESTER UNITED would like to extend Odion Ighalo’s stay with his loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua expiring at the end of May, the PA news agency understands.

An extension would depend on the situation with the Chinese Super League club as they edge towards the start of the season in the country where Covid-19 originated at the end of 2019.

Ighalo made his shock deadline-day switch from Shanghai Shenhua in January and the ex-Watford striker has impressed the Old Trafford faithful.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in three starts for the club he has supported since childhood but adding to his eight appearances has been complicated by the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March – the day after he netted a stunning goal at LASK in the Europa League – and play is unlikely to resume until mid-June at the earliest.

Ighalo’s loan deal expires on 31 May and, despite their attacking injury issues easing, United are understood to be open to extending his Old Trafford stint.

‘Project Restart’ is bubbling along in the Premier League and PA understands United have told their players currently based overseas to return to the country ahead of a potential resumption of training.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

