BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Rashford hat-trick fires five-star United to convincing Champions League win over RB Leipzig

Two from two in Europe for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 10:02 PM
24 minutes ago 2,988 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5247756
Rashford was sprung from the bench to score three goals in 18 minutes.
Image: PA
Rashford was sprung from the bench to score three goals in 18 minutes.
Rashford was sprung from the bench to score three goals in 18 minutes.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED MADE it two wins from two in the Champions League group stages after a convincing 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.

A brilliant second-half hat-trick from substitute Marcus Rashford, a penalty from the boot of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood’s opener ultimately saw the hosts past their German visitors.

Edinson Cavani also came within a whisker of bagging his first United goal as the clock ran down, but was called back for offside.

Headline-hitter Rashford — who originally gave up the chance to score his first United first-team hat-trick as Martial hit the 87th-minute penalty, but fired home five minutes later — steered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side past PSG last week as they sealed a late 2-1 win.

The star striker was the hero in Paris once again as United enjoyed a perfect start to their Champions League campaign — and he did the same tonight, with further inspiration from bench from Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils sit three points clear atop Group H, with Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir FK the other team involved.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Full report to follow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie