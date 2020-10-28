Rashford hat-trick fires five-star United to convincing Champions League win over RB Leipzig

Rashford was sprung from the bench to score three goals in 18 minutes.

MANCHESTER UNITED MADE it two wins from two in the Champions League group stages after a convincing 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.

A brilliant second-half hat-trick from substitute Marcus Rashford, a penalty from the boot of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood’s opener ultimately saw the hosts past their German visitors.

Edinson Cavani also came within a whisker of bagging his first United goal as the clock ran down, but was called back for offside.

Headline-hitter Rashford — who originally gave up the chance to score his first United first-team hat-trick as Martial hit the 87th-minute penalty, but fired home five minutes later — steered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side past PSG last week as they sealed a late 2-1 win.

The star striker was the hero in Paris once again as United enjoyed a perfect start to their Champions League campaign — and he did the same tonight, with further inspiration from bench from Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils sit three points clear atop Group H, with Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir FK the other team involved.

Full report to follow.

