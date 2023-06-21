Manchester United make improved bid of up to €58 million for Mason Mount

MANCHESTER UNITED have made an improved bid of up to £50million (€58 million) for Mason Mount as talks continue with Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

Transfer movement has been slow at Old Trafford this summer, thanks in no small part to the Glazer family dragging their heels over a potential sale.

Despite that uncertainty, United have made a move for Chelsea attacking midfielder Mount, whose Stamford Bridge contract is due to expire next summer.

An initial bid was rebuffed last week by the West London club, who are understood to have turned their nose up at the Red Devils’ latest offer of £45million (€52 million) plus £5 million (€5.8 million) in add-ons.

Chelsea reportedly want an extra £15m (€17m) but there is a limit as to how far United are willing to go, given the player is soon out of contract and they need to strengthen in other areas this summer.

Mount would certainly help bolster a midfield that the club recognises would benefit from more options and legs, as Erik ten Hag continues to shape the side in his image.

The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old — a Champions League winner with the Blues — has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.