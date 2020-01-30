This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 January, 2020
Solskjaer condemns crowd trouble at Manchester derby and explains foul-mouthed rant at Lingard

Unsavoury incidents were reported in following the Carabao Cup clash.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 4,747 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4985953
Fans collide during the second leg of the Manchester derby.
Image: Tim Goode
Fans collide during the second leg of the Manchester derby.
Fans collide during the second leg of the Manchester derby.
Image: Tim Goode

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola in condemning the supporters who misbehaved during Wednesday’s derby.

Nemanja Matic’s strike earned United a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, but it was not enough to prevent City advancing to the Carabao Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The game was somewhat marred by events in the stands as videos circulated on social media of City fans appearing to make aeroplane gestures in reference to the Munich air disaster.

Tempers frayed at full-time and a number of seats were allegedly ripped out and thrown from the away end.

Guardiola criticised the actions of those involved, a day after United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s house was attacked, and Solskjaer echoed the Catalan’s views.

“Yeah, I’ve just got to stand behind Pep there,” he said at his post-match news conference. 

“You know, football is a game, it’s a game we should all enjoy, spectators, the ones who watch it on telly, the ones who’re playing. 

“I keep telling the players every time, go out with a big smile and enjoy yourselves. Work hard, yes, and fans should always try to enjoy the games. 

We want rivalry, but let’s keep it at a sane level. And let’s make sure we eradicate that. I stand behind Pep there and I think all of us do. We want to make this a nice game.”

Solskjaer also sought to shrug off an outburst aimed at Jesse Lingard during the game, which saw him warn the England international:

One more time and you’re f*cking off.” The Red Devils boss was caught on camera bellowing the warning towards his midfielder in the 58th minute of the semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Solskjaer made his feelings known to the 27-year-old, who has struggled for form this season, and did end up hauling the out-of-sorts playmaker off in the 65th minute.

Quizzed on his rant towards Lingard on the back of the 1-0 win over City that was not enough to book a final berth at Wembley, Solskjaer said: “Just heat of the moment, once in a while.

“When you lose the ball, make sure we try to play more. And in the next moment him and Victor [Lindelof] grew in confidence and started playing.

“Once in a while you’re going to make mistakes but if you’re going to come here and just defend you’ve got no chance.” 

About the author
The42 Team

