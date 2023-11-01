Cycle of dysfunction continues as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

THE CYCLE CONTINUES and nothing of significance can really be learned from this latest Manchester United embarrassment.

Except that Erik ten Hag is another defeat closer to getting sacked.

Incredible to think given victory over Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup earlier this year was held up as proof the Dutchman’s methods were coming to the fore to help turn the tide of mediocrity.

When Ten Hag secured a top four finish in the Premier League and took the microphone on the pitch after the final home game prior to the FA Cup final, he delivered a rousing speech to instil belief and inspire confidence.

All of that has been evaporated by the worst start to a season for 60 years – eight defeats in 15 games the wrong kind of history to be making in Year Two.

Second season syndrome is supposed to be something that afflicts up and coming talent, not elite managers.

Another demoralising performance, another demoralising result.

The reaction to that Manchester derby humbling on Sunday was not one of defiance and commitment, rather a meek surrender.

Advertisement

The first 45 minutes did the damage, two moments of complete dysfunction punished by vibrant, determined, clinical Newcastle play.

The third goal on the hour mark punctured some of the hope that began to build after a relatively positive start to the second half.

Ten Hag responded to Joe Willock’s strike by bringing on Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Nothing changed.

The reason nothing new about these United players can really be learned from this defeat is that the goals they conceded only served to highlight the deficiencies and issues that pervade among the squad.

These were two largely second string starting XIs but the main difference is that Newcastle’s actually looked as if they wanted to try and play more regularly.

Tino Livramento’s exceptional gallop forward from right back after dispossessing Alejandro Garnaco had too much purpose and confidence for a beleaguered Mason Mount.

Had Hannibal Mejbri not already been booked he might have opted to make the professional foul.

Perhaps he had reason enough to feel the danger would be covered by those behind him.

Not so.

Casemiro, back in the starting XI after a prolonged absence following international duty last month, may as well have been still in Brazil for all the protection he offered to the counter attack.

The hapless Diogo Dalot, one of those first choice defenders in action, only reacted to the threat of Miguel Almiron’s run on his blindside when the Paraguayan was beyond him.

Seconds later the ball was in the net.

These are the kind of errors of judgement and basic duties on a pitch that characterise so many of United’s players.

Newcastle’s second goal came when Harry Maguire, Mount, Casemiro, Anthony Martial and Antony turned their backs on the ball and threw their hands in the air when a free kick was awarded against them.

Newcastle took it quickly, Dalot was again caught napping for a ball in behind, and when Maguire’s clearance looped to Lewis Hall on the edge of the box his volley was controlled and precise.

“We know this is not good enough. I have to take responsibility. I feel sorry for the fans. It is below our standards and we have to put it right,” Ten Hag said to Sky Sports afterwards.

“We have to raise our standards, this is not good enough.”

The cycle continues and there seems no end to the dysfunction.