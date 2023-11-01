More misery for Manchester United as Newcastle run riot

MIGUEL ALMIRON, LEWIS Hall and Joe Willock fired Newcastle to a famous first Old Trafford victory in a decade as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United suffered a second 3-0 home humiliation in four days.

Wednesday’s fourth-round clash was a repeat of the final eight months ago at Wembley, where Erik ten Hag crowned a promising first season in the hotseat by ending the club’s six-year wait for silverware.

But things have gone awry since then and pressure will intensify on the Dutchman and his team after Newcastle inflicted the Red Devils’ eighth defeat in 15 matches to progress to the quarter-finals.

The fallout to this tie is sure to be dominated by Ten Hag’s United after seeing Sunday’s derby humbling against Manchester City compounded, but this was Newcastle’s night.

The Magpies had only won one of their previous 41 away matches against the Red Devils in all competitions, and few will forget their first Old Trafford triumph since December 2013.

Summer signing Tino Livramento, so impressive in the previous round against Manchester City, followed a storming run with an assist for substitute Almiron’s opener.

Boyhood fan Hall, another recent acquisition, volleyed Eddie Howe’s Magpies further ahead before half-time.

The hosts were booed off at the break and improved when they returned, but Willock’s driven effort settled the tie as Newcastle exacted some revenge for Wembley.

More jeers followed at the final whistle from the Old Trafford faithful that stayed until the bitter end.

Ten Hag made seven changes and Newcastle plumped for eight in Manchester, where barely a minute had been played when Matt Targett went down clutching the back of his right hamstring.

Almiron was introduced and Hall dropped in at full-back – a rejig on the left flank that would prove fruitful for the visitors as the opening period wore on.

Ten Hag’s men had looked comfortable enough early on but, in truth, Newcastle’s players were under more threat than their goal.

Hannibal Mejbri was booked for clattering Sean Longstaff when meeting a bouncing ball and was fortunate not to receive a second yellow for a tackle on Emil Krafth.

Casemiro, skippering the side on his return, was also booked for a second foul on Willock in a matter of minutes.

The hosts’ lack of confidence was palpable and Ten Hag’s team collapsed after a moment of brilliance from Livramento in the 28th minute.

The right-back dispossessed Alejandro Garnacho deep in Newcastle territory and drove up the wing, outmuscling the teenager before driving away from Mejbri and Mason Mount.

Livramento waited for the opportune moment to slip a pass through to Almiron, who got beyond Diogo Dalot and beat Andre Onana under pressure to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

The Red Devils attempted to hit back immediately. Mount directed a Garnacho cross wide and a clipped ball soon caused problems that Newcastle dealt with.

Unfortunately for the hosts, their defence was unable to show similar defensive fortitude in the 36th minute.

Unable to see out danger down the left, Harry Maguire could only head out a cross as far as Hall. The summer signing steadied himself and met the ball just inside the box with a volley that skipped off the turf and beyond Onana’s reach.

Willock saw a curling attempt held before the shell-shocked hosts belatedly showed signs of life. Dalot slammed a stoppage-time strike narrowly wide before Mount saw a long-range effort pushed behind by Martin Dubravka.

Those efforts were not enough to stop boos greeting the half-time whistle, with Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacing Casemiro and Dalot at the break.

Anthony Martial saw a near-post effort turned wide from a low Wan-Bissaka cross and Amrabat lifted over during a bright start to the second half.

United had a pep in their step and were dominating possession, only for Newcastle to settle the tie in the 60th minute.

Joelinton’s sturdy challenge on Amrabat sent the ball onto Willock, who drove forwards and hit a firm strike from 20 yards that beat Onana in front of the travelling support.

That goal winded the hosts and ended the tie. Ten Hag made changes and you could smell the desperation in the Red Devils’ play.

Substitute Bruno Fernandes struck wide but nothing was really working and Longstaff went agonisingly close at the other end as the encounter petered out.