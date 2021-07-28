Watch: Andreas Pereira hits stunner as Man Utd held by Brentford at Old Trafford

Membership : Access or Sign Up
There were around 30,000 in attendance for the Bees' visit thanks to the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 10:18 PM
Andreas Pereira.
Image: PA
Image: PA

Andreas Pereira’s outrageous volley lit up Manchester United’s 2-2 friendly draw with Premier League new boys Brentford in front of Old Trafford’s biggest crowd since March 2020.

Having been finally able to welcome back 10,000 fans for last season’s home finale against Fulham, there were around 30,000 in attendance for the Bees’ visit thanks to the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Those at Wednesday’s pre-season friendly witnessed one of the great Old Trafford goals as Pereira hit a 25-yard rocket that went in off the underside of the bar in front of the Stretford End.

The long-term future of the United academy graduate, who spent last season on loan at Lazio, is unclear but nobody will forget his strike against Thomas Frank’s men.

It was a match of great goals, started by promising 19-year-old Anthony Elanga producing an excellent volleyed finish from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross in the 12th minute.

Brentford produced a moment of magic of their own eight minutes later when Shandon Baptiste hit a swerving volleyed effort from the edge of the box that went in off the woodwork.

Pereira’s stunning goal early in the second half was the pick of the bunch but it did not prove the winner as substitute Bryan Mbeumo curled home smartly after half-time introduction Diogo Dalot failed to intercept a ball down the line. 

