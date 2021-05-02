Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford pitch to protest against Glazers

MANCHESTER UNITED FANS protesting against the club’s ownership took to the Old Trafford pitch this afternoon.

Hundreds of fans invaded the stadium ahead of the behind-closed-doors Premier League contest against arch-rivals Liverpool [KO 4.30pm].

Source: PA

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

The plans added to years of discontent and protests from supporters following the controversial takeover by the Glazers in 2005.

Outside the ground, large numbers of supporters were also protesting.

Fans at Old Trafford protesting against the Glazers

Things u love to see #GlazersOut #GlazersGetOut pic.twitter.com/vCtBV78Oze — fofumar (@fofumar) May 2, 2021

This is what you call a protest - Well done to every single United fan that has turned up today! Fighting for our club. Get them out now! #GlazersOut ✊🔥pic.twitter.com/uo6k2rOLu2 — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) May 2, 2021

And we're at Old Trafford for the #GlazersOut protest with chants ringing around just outside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/WitKxcVqHn — Mike Parrott (@MikeParrott_) May 2, 2021

