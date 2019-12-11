This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm sure there are so many players who would want to be part of the rebuild of Man United'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Red Devils will have no trouble attracting star signings as they remain “the biggest and best club in the world.”

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 5:17 PM
33 minutes ago 1,166 Views 4 Comments
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in confident mood.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL have no trouble attracting star signings as they remain “the biggest and best club in the world”, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels.

With the transfer window opening in three weeks’ time, the Red Devils have been tipped to bolster a squad that has at times been stretched to breaking point this season.

Erling Haaland is on United’s radar, while Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is another the club are hoping to bring in. With United fifth in the Premier League and far from certain to return to the Champions League, it has been suggested they could struggle to land their priority targets, although recent victories over Tottenham and Manchester City have assuaged some doubts about their progress.

It was put to Solskjaer that some agents have expressed concern over players joining the United project, but the manager has no such fears. “You said agents, but I’m sure players would want to be here,” he told reporters ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash with AZ.

“I don’t speak to too many agents. Man United is the biggest and best club in the world and I’m sure there are so many players who would want to be part of the rebuild of Man United. We want to play the type of football our fans and players enjoy.”

United had failed to win against Sheffield United, Astana and Aston Villa prior to their impressive victories over Spurs and City, and Solskjaer is now keen for consistency from his young side.

The former striker says it is important for his players to learn how to deliver “when they don’t feel like it” if they want to win silverware. “Consistency is vital in football if you want to win trophies,” he said. 

“This young team need to learn how to put performances in maybe when they don’t feel like it, when they don’t feel great.

“We’ve had some games this year where we’ve not been able to perform as well as we’d like, but that’s a learning curve. I’m sure they’ll improve on that over the next couple of years and the rest of the season because we’ve come through a sticky patch.”

United face AZ at Old Trafford knowing a draw will be enough to secure top spot in Group L. Nemanja Matic is expected to return from injury, but Paul Pogba and Diogo Dalot remain unavailable, while Jesse Lingard is a doubt after missing today’s training session with a knock sustained against City.

The42 Team

