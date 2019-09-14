Chelsea, Spurs and a host of Irish internationals are involved across a busy day in England’s top division.
Chelsea double their lead against Wolves – Tammy Abraham finds space on the edge of the six-yard box and rifles the ball in. His fifth goal in three games!
At Old Trafford, the subsequent corner is cleared. That was a good effort by Chilwell, and a reminder for United of Leicester’s threat. While United have been the better side in the opening half-hour, they have been sloppy on the ball at times in midfield.
Chelsea take the lead against Wolves – defender Tomori bends the ball into the far corner.
Chilwell! A Leicester corner is spooned back to the left-back on the edge of the box, and his half-volley is tipped over the bar by De Gea!
Poor Soyuncu has been totally unsettled by Rashford’s pace thus far, and fouled him thrice already.
Few chances of late at Old Trafford, but United are dominant. They can also take succor from their Old Trafford record in league games in which they’ve taken the lead – they’ve won 122 of the last 133, and drawn the other 11.
It’s getting better for Spurs – it’s gone 3-0 already. Another Aurier cross, but this time its volleyed in by Son.
Spurs are cruising against Palace – they are now 2-0 up. Aurier’s cross is deflected off Van Aanholt and into the net for an own goal.
Johnny Evans heads another United free-kick away and behind for a corner. This has been a pretty impressive opening quarter from Solskajer’s side.
Ahead of kick-off, the Leicester fans were singing mean things about Harry Maguire, adding that “We don’t need you, we’ve got Soyuncu.”
Given Soyuncu fouled Rashford the penalty that leaves his side behind – they might be feeling slightly bashful about all of that, now.
Then again – they almost certainly won’t be.
For a second time in the opening 15 minutes – De Gea blocks a Maddison shot with his feet.
Here’s a stat for you – Man United have won 40% of the penalties awarded in the Premier League thus far this season.
Elsewhere today – Tottenham take the lead against Palace, through Son.
GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Leicester (Rashford, penalty)
And Rashford sends Schmeichel the wrong way! What a start for United, and they take an early lead.
Penalty Man United!
And livelier still – Rashford is taken out by Caglar Soyuncu, and United have a fourth penalty in five games. Pogba’s out, so no doubt who takes this…
Oof, at the other end – De Gea blocks a Maddison shot with his feet, after Lindelof was caught out by a bouncing ball. The ball was diverted for a corner, which United dealt with. A lively start!
Early chance for United – Daniel James is fouled by Ricardo Pereira, and his United namesake Andreas whips a free-kick goalward that’s superbly clawed away by Kasper Schmeichel. He clattered against the post for his trouble, but should be ok to continue.
We’re underway!
Leicester fans just sing a song in tribute to Harry Maguire. Basically the words are they don't like him and don't need him.— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 14, 2019
Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford: is this the day Rodgers’ side show they are actually ahead of United at the moment?
Elsewhere…
Brighton v Burnley
Some good Irish news here – Shane Duffy is back in the starting team, having been left out of the battering at Man City a fortnight ago, while Aaron Connolly is on the bench once again.
Brighton: Ryan, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Stephens, Propper, Maupay, Murray, Marc
Substitutes: Bong, Bissouma, Mooy, Button, Baluta, Connolly, Alzate.
Burnley, meanwhile, have Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady among their replacements.
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Wood
Substitutes: Brady, Hendrick, Gibson, Rodriguez, Hart, Bardsley, Vydra
Sheffield United v Southampton
Callum Robinson isn’t back to fitness in time to start this game, having missed Tuesday’s friendly with Bulgaria, but David McGoldrick is good to go. John Egan and Enda Stevens is in action too.
Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham; Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie
Substitutes: Luke Freeman, Sharp, Robinson, Mousset, Osborn, Moore, Besic.
Southampton, meanwhile, have Shane Long on their bench.
Southampton: Gunn; Yoshida, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Cedric, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Adams
Substitutes: McCarthy, Stephens, Long, Ings, Armstrong, Bertrand, Valery.
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Vertonghen and Eriksen start for Tottenham.
Spurs: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Kane
Substitutes: Wanyama, Dier, Alli, Gazzaniga, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, Davies.
James McCarthy, meanwhile, only makes the Palace bench.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Sakho, van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew
Substitutes: Tomkins, Meyer, Hennessey, Benteke, McCarthy, Victor Camarasa, Riedewald.
Wolves v Chelsea
Wolves haven’t won yet this season, and Matt Doherty is fit only for a place on the bench having missed Ireland’s recent games.
Wolves: Rui Patricio, Traore, Vallejo, Coady, Dendoncker, Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Saiss, Jota, Jimenez
Substitutes: Doherty, Pedro Neto, Cutrone, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Ruben Vinagre, Kilman.
Frank Lampard, meanwhile, has taken a gamble by swapping to a back three.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Abraham
Substitutes: Barkley, Pedro, Caballero, Zouma, Giroud, Pulisic, Batshuayi.
Team News
United have their injury problems, and are without Shaw, Pogba, Lingard, and Martial against Leicester. Wan-Bissaka is fit, however, having initially been in doubt.
Without wanting to be unfair to some of those drafted in – it’s a pretty uninspiring selection.
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic; Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford
Here’s the Leicester line-up, meanwhile:
Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell; Wilfred Ndidi; Demarai Gray, Youri Tielemans, Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy
With the first international break of the season over, the shadow boxing of the early weeks of the season out of the way and European football back from Tuesday, the pace of the season quickens from today.
Liverpool are showing no signs of relenting at the top, coming from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off.
Man City will get their chance to respond against an injury-ravaged Norwich at 5.30pm.
But before we get to that - there’s a healthy slate of 3pm kick-offs, which we’ll be keeping you bang up to date with here.
Here are the fixtures, with three of the traditional top six in action:
Manchester United v Leicester
Sheffield United v Southampton
Brighton v Burnley
Wolves v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
We say ‘traditional’ top six as Leicester are at Old Trafford to prove they can disrupt the hegemony this season.
We’ll be paying particular heed to proceedings in that game, but you’ll be kept up to date with the key moments in those other games.
Get in touch below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie.
We’ll have team news for you in a moment…
