Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 21 September 2021
Solskjaer to give fringe players an opportunity for second West Ham clash in three days

Sunday’s match-winner Jesse Lingard is set to start for Manchester United in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie.

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 5:30 PM
30 minutes ago 780 Views 0 Comments
Jesse Lingard scoring an 89th-minute winner against West Ham.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make changes for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with West Ham.

The Norwegian has already confirmed that midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has scored after coming off the bench in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Newcastle and the Hammers on Sunday, will start against the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Striker Edinson Cavani (muscle strain) and defender Alex Telles (ankle) could return and keepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson will be hoping David De Gea is given a rest.

Elsewhere, the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, as well as youngsters Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire, could come into contention.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for defender Phil Jones (match fitness) midfielder Amad Diallo (thigh) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder).

Solskjaer said: “We lost nobody on Sunday, so it’s the same squad or same pool of players to choose from.

We know it’s early on in the season and some players need minutes to get their proper fitness up, so I will make a few changes.”

West Ham can welcome back Michail Antonio from suspension, although he may be saved for Leeds at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Alex Kral are in line to make their debuts following their summer loan moves. Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini could also start.

About the author:

Press Association

